Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 327.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 58.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

