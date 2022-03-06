Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

