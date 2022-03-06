Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

AVXL opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

