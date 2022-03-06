Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPZEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

