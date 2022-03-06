Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $715.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $715.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.28.

AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.96. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

