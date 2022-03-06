Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

