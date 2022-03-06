Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
