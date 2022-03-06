Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
