Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

