Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

