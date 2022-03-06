$0.70 EPS Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.64. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

