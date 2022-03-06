CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $3.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CESDF. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
