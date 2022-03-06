salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.26. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

