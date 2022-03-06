Stifel Europe Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$172.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Stifel Europe from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.92.

NYSE BMO opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

