ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $89,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,935 shares of company stock worth $1,717,664. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

