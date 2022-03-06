Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

VRNT opened at $48.95 on Friday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

