HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of WVE opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.