Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up to $1,227.25

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,227.25, but opened at $1,263.00. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,272.10, with a volume of 63 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,220.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

