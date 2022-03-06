DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.92

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 52805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $596.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DouYu International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.