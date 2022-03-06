DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.92

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 52805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $596.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.93.
About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DouYu International (DOYU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.