IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.71

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.71 and last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 6536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

