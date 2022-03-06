Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 697,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Shares of TMCI opened at $20.48 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $783,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,279 shares of company stock worth $5,596,343.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.