Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Declines By 25.5%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TCBS opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

