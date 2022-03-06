ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.49

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.49 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 5951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ITT by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

