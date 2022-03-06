Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.41.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.