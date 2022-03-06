Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.40.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.