CIBC Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.24.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.51 and a 52-week high of C$17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

