Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.12.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$51.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$22.21 and a 12 month high of C$53.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

