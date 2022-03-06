Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to report $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $14.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

DVN stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

