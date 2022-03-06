Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

