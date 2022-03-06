JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JD.com.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

