Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT at $26.58

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.