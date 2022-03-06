Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT at $26.58

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.12.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.