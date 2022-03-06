Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.92.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

