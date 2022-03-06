Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.