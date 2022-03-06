HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 434.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

ALLO opened at $8.04 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

