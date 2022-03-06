Zacks Investment Research Lowers AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.94 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.