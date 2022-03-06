Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

