Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,236

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 6,604 ($88.61) to GBX 6,236 ($83.67) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

