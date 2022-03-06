Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Up 10%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 177,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 247,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.
Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)
