PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Down 6.6%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.20 and last traded at $83.64. Approximately 9,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,225,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 3,169.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PVH by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

