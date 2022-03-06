SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 3.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 3,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 151,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 111,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

