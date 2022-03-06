Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declines By 23.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 136,547 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

