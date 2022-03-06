Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,678 shares.The stock last traded at $35.30 and had previously closed at $35.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

