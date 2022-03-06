Recro Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,044 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the typical volume of 201 call options.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 488,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 89,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 487,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

