ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,253 shares of company stock valued at $40,238. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the second quarter valued at $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the second quarter valued at $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

