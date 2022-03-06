Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.17 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

