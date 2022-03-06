JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.91) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,390.78 ($18.66).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 929.60 ($12.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 925 ($12.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,136.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

