Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.01) price target on the stock.

SUPR has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.81) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.82).

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.40. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

