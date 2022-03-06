$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

