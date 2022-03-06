Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.92. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

