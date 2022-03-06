Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Set at $23.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $23.00 target price on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.