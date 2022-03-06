OTCMKTS:LOWLF (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of OTCMKTS:LOWLF (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOWLF stock opened at 0.33 on Wednesday. OTCMKTS:LOWLF has a twelve month low of 0.23 and a twelve month high of 1.75.

Get OTCMKTS:LOWLF alerts:

About OTCMKTS:LOWLF (Get Rating)

Lowell Farms, Inc operates as a cannabis company. It owns, managers, and operates cultivation, extraction, distribution, and manufacturing facilities. The firm’s brands include Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, Kaizen, Altai, Acme Elixirs, and Moon. The company was founded by Robert Weakley and Mark Ainsworth in October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:LOWLF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:LOWLF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.