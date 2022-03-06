Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$6.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.33.

TSE K opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

